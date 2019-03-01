× Interstate 83 Northbound in York County closed due to multi-vehicle crash with injuries

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– Interstate 83 Northbound is closed due to at multi-vehicle crash with injuries.

Currently, I-83 NB is closed between Exit 33 at Yocumtown and Exit 35 at Lewisberry.

According to State Police, at least nine cars are involved, and emergency dispatch confirms that injuries have been suffered in the wreck.

This is a developing story. FOX43 has a crew on the way to the scene and we will provide updates as they become available.

All lanes now CLOSED on I-83 NB between PA-392 and PA-177 https://t.co/kejYKhbZay — Trenice (@TreniceFox43) March 1, 2019