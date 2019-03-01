× Man arrested after attempting to flee police serving warrant in Ephrata Borough

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A man is in custody after attempting to flee police who were serving a bench warrant.

Taylor Harsh, 25, is facing hindering apprehension charges attempting to flee police.

On February 28, police attempted to serve a bench warrant on Harsh at a residence in the 500 block of E. Main St. in Ephrata Borough.

Police saw Harsh and Stephen Killinger, 24, inside the home.

When police knocked on the door, both Harsh and Killinger ran out of sight.

Police say that when they announced they had a warrant for Harsh and requested entry that Killinger delayed opening the door until Harsh had fled through a second floor window.

After warning Killinger against hindering the apprehension of Harsh, they were found hiding together in an outside building in the 600 block of E. Main St.

Both were taken into custody, and Killinger was released, pending a summons of hindering apprehension or prosecution.