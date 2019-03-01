× 28-year-old man wanted on two warrants arrested by U.S. Marshals Service in York

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Members of the U.S. Marshals Service arrested a 28-year-old man Friday who was wanted on two warrants, one from Pennsylvania and another from New York, according to a news release.

Anthony Gonzalez, with past addresses in both states, was taken into custody without incident around 7 a.m. at a home in the first block of Hamilton Street, in York, the news release said.

Gonzalez’s first warrant stemmed from an alleged domestic assault that occurred in the 100 block of East Philadelphia Street. Police investigated the incident on January 16, 2018, but he fled prior to their arrival. An arrest warrant was issued, charging him with strangulation and simple assault.

The Rockland County Sheriff’s Office in New York issued a warrant for Gonzalez’s arrest on January 8, 2019 after he failed to appear in court to answer to a robbery charge, the news release stated.

“The task force places a high priority of fugitive cases in which the use or threat of violence occurs,” said U.S. Marshal Martin Pane. “By working with our law enforcement partners to ensure violent offenders are brought to justice, communities throughout Pennsylvania become safer and more secure.”