× Man who was intoxicated during two-vehicle crash in Lancaster County to serve prison time

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A New Holland man who was intoxicated during a crash in May 2018 will serve between three to 23 months, followed by three years probation and a $1,000 fine, in prison, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office.

Jerry Pernsley, 45, was driving with a blood-alcohol level more than twice the legal limit on May 13 in Salisbury Township when he was involved in a two-vehicle crash, the DA’s Office says. He also had cocaine and marijuana in his system.

Pernsley was found by police laying on the road after the crash. He claimed he was not driving the vehicle.

The driver of another vehicle damaged in the crash and a passerby both testified that only one person, a man, was in the oncoming vehicle.