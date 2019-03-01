March brings Restaurant Week and a variety of entertainment to Hershey

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.-- March is here!

With a new month means a whole new bunch of fun in Hershey.

Restaurant Week will return for its tenth year on March 18-24. Nine restaurants throughout Hershey will offer special two- to three-course tasting menus ranging from $15-$35.

If you're looking for entertainment, Hershey Theatre will play host to a number of shows.

On March 1-3, "Jersey Boys" will be at the Theatre.

On March 8, Lewis Black will take the stage, followed by Celtic Fire on March 15.

2Cellos will rock the GIANT Center on March 29, with WWE Live ending the month on March 31.

If you want to catch a game, the Hershey Bears will be home for six games throughout the month of March.

On March 24, ZooAmerica is offering a Teddy Bear Repair Clinic where children can stop by with their stuffed animal friend for a check-up by a real veterinarian or Zoo naturalist and participate in a Teddy Bear scavenger hunt and parade.

Today on FOX43 Morning News, Abbey Zelko from Hershey Entertainment & Resorts stopped by the set to offer more on what's going on in March at Hershey.