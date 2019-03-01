March comes in like a lion with increasing chances for accumulating snow Friday night, and then a bigger winter storm Sunday

MARCH COMES IN LIKE A LION: Snow showers and light snow continues to fall, but it wraps up early—before daybreak. In fact, most locations dry out by 6 A.M., with only a few lingering flurries afterwards. There could still be some residual slippery roads for the rest of the morning commute, so be ready to need extra time. Most spots see a general 1 to 3 inches of snow. Temperatures begin in the 20s. Skies are mostly cloudy during the rest of the afternoon. Expect temperatures in the middle 30s.

UNSETTLED WEEKEND OUTLOOK: March continues to come in like a lion as we watch 2 more systems for the upcoming weekend. The next moves in quickly Friday night into Saturday morning. It looks to bring some light snow and rain starting around 6 P.M. Many see snow, but the rain could sneak in for southeast parts of the region. Accumulations, if any, are at least a coating, but most recent model guidance has as high as a couple inches, if not more, in some spots. This highly depends on how far north and west mixing with rain makes it into the region. For now, the best chance is along and to north and west of Harrisburg. This is a newer development, and there’s still uncertainty with differences amongst the models, so check back for updates on this. The unsettled weather exits early in the morning Saturday, by 6 A.M. The rest of the day is mostly cloudy. Temperatures are in the middle 30s to near 40 degrees. Models continue to converge toward a more potent system Sunday through Sunday night. We are once again in the battle zone for temperatures, and therefore precipitation type, so there continues to be differences in weather this system brings more rain or more snow, or somewhere in-between. As of this morning, models are leaning on the snowier side. Check back for updates. We’ll bring you the latest as it becomes available.

ARCTIC COLD NEXT WEEK: Whatever mess unfolds Sunday exits early during the morning on Monday. Conditions should clear out by daybreak, leaving to partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies the rest of the day. It’s quite breezy as an unseasonably cold push of arctic air slides into the region. Temperatures start are near freezing during the afternoon. Wind chills feel like the teens. The cold isn’t going anywhere anytime soon! It stays quite frigid through the middle of the week. Temperatures are in the middle to upper 20s both Tuesday and Wednesday under partly to mostly sunny skies. It’s still quite breezy both days. Wind chills feel like the teens, perhaps single digits. Thursday begins a thaw, but it is very gradual. Temperatures remain well below average, with plenty of sunshine and readings near 30 degrees.

Stay Weather Smart with FOX43! Have a great weekend!