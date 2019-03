× Melanie Schmuck, owner and operator of The Haines Shoe House, has died

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Melanie Schmuck, the owner and operator of The Haines Shoe House in Hellam Township, has died.

“The morning of February 28, 2019 the world lost an incredible woman, Melanie Schmuck-owner operator of The Haines Shoe House, unexpectedly due to health complications,” the business posted on Facebook. “Mel was so very special to so many. She was the world’s greatest wife to Jeff and the bestest friend a twin could ask for to Mary. A beauty inside and out that was loved by all. Melanie Schmuck glowed with life and energy. She will forever be in our hearts.”

A celebration of Melanie’s life will be held Saturday, March 9 at Mt. Pisgah Trinity UMC, according to the post. A casual visitation will family will be held from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. with the service to follow.