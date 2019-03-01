× Palmyra drug arrest

PALMYRA — A Lebanon man is arrested after police say they found him in possession of 55 bundles of heroin and cannabis-infused cereal treats. Eric Sanchez, 40, of 205 Warden St., was initially stopped by state police on State Route 22 in Bethel Twp. on February 23rd. A search of the car found a small amount of marijuana, suspected cannabis-infused cereal treats and suspected cannabis-infused butter by which to make “edibles.”

The Lebanon County Drug Task Force (LCDTF) was then brought into the investigation. Sanchez was staying at the Dutch Motel in Palmyra. In a search of his apartment, investigators say they found 55 bundles of heroin (559 bags), new heroin packaging materials and 365 grams of suspected cannabis-infused cereal treats.

Sanchez has been charged with Possession with the Intent to Deliver Heroin, Possession of Heroin, Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, and Possession with Intent to Manufacture Marijuana, and Possession of Marijuana. Sanchez was transported to the Lebanon County Central Booking Center where he was processed and arraigned on the above charges. Bail was set at $250,000, and Sanchez was ordered held at the Lebanon County Correctional Facility.

A Pennsylvania State Police K-9 unit and DEA Harrisburg assisted in this investigation.