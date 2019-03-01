× Nor’Easter: Beast of the Northeast – PODCAST

YORK — A “Nor’easter” is a particular type of storm known for its potency and potential for devastation.

From Harrisburg to Lebanon, from Lancaster to York, from Gettysburg to Carlisle and beyond, these storms can dump feet of snow on Pennsylvania and cause havoc for days on end.

FOX43 WPMT Chief Meteorologist MaryEllen Pann and FOX43 Meteorologist Bradon Long plus meteorologists, forecasters and weather experts from four other Tribune Media owned television stations, discuss the history, the impact, and the science of forecasting these storms unique to Pennsylvania and the rest of the northeastern United States.