× Police seize drugs, gun, cash in York

YORK — York City Police say they seized marijuana, cash and a handgun after a search warrant was executed. It happened yesterday at 249 E. Princess St. Police obtained the warrant as part of a group violence initiative (GVI) response to a home invasion and robbery that happened at the address on February 13th as well as a shooting in the same block.

The release from York City Police describes ‘a quantity’ of marijuana being seized, along with $19,154 cash and a Taurus 9mm handgun. A known suspect will be charged with Possession with intent to deliver Marijuana.