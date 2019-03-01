Police seize drugs, gun, cash in York

Posted 1:17 PM, March 1, 2019, by

YORK — York City Police say they seized marijuana, cash and a handgun after a search warrant was executed. It happened yesterday at 249 E. Princess St. Police obtained the warrant as part of a group violence initiative (GVI) response to a home invasion and robbery that happened at the address on February 13th as well as a shooting in the same block.

The release from York City Police describes ‘a quantity’ of marijuana being seized, along with $19,154 cash and a Taurus 9mm handgun. A known suspect will be charged with Possession with intent to deliver Marijuana.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.