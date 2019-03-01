× Ravens waive RB Alex Collins

BALTIMORE — The Baltimore Ravens have waived running back Alex Collins, the team announced Friday.

The news follows morning reports of Collins’ arrest in Owings Mills, Maryland — near the team facility.

Police were called to Dolfield Road in Baltimore County just before 6:50 a.m. for a report of a car that had crashed into a tree, according to The Baltimore Sun. Collins, 24, was arrested during the course of the investigation. It’s unclear whether he was driving at the time of the crash.

Collins was scheduled to become a restricted free agent after a 2018 season in which he rushed for 411 yards and scored seven touchdowns in 10 games. He averaged 3.6 yards per carry.

A year prior, Collins tallied 973 rushing yards in 15 games and averaged one more yard per carry (4.6). He also scored six touchdowns.