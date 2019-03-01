× Schuylkill County teacher accused of sexually assaulting teenager

SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — Police have charged a 71-year-old teacher with statutory sexual assault and related offenses for his alleged inappropriate involvement with a teenager.

Dale Schimpf, of Schuylkill County, made contact with the 13-year-old victim via Grindr, a social networking app for gay, bi, trans, and queer people (per its website), between February 21 and February 22, according to a criminal complaint.

Schimpf told the teenager that he was cute and liked “younger” by way of messages, the criminal complaint alleges. He’s also accused of sending the victim a picture of his genitals and asked him to meet.

Schimpf met the teenager for dinner and went to his residence where he allegedly forced the victim to perform a sexual act on him, the criminal complaint says.

Police became aware of the incident on February 23, when the teenager’s mother reported the inappropriate contact.

Schimpf serves as band director for Nativity BVM High School in Schuylkill County. He has been suspended from his position pending an investigation, WFMZ reported.