Two more winter storms to watch as we head into the first weekend of March!

WINTER WON’T LET GO: Today is the first day of Meteorological Spring, but winter won’t have any of that! We are tracking our next winter storm in a series of systems that will once again be bringing accumulating snowfall our way. Winter Weather Advisories go into effect this evening for much of the area. A dangerous rain/snow mix is likely in our southeastern counties – York and Lancaster, while the rest of the area sees accumulating snowfall. It is likely that extremely southern portions of York and Lancaster changeover to entirely rain after the onset of a brief period of snow. Most of the region aside from southern York and southern Lancaster counties will see light snow accumulations, generally a coating to 3″. Most locations, again aside from very southeastern portions of the area will end up in the 2-3″ range. Steady accumulating snowfall will come to an end by 6 AM Saturday and just a few flurries are expected to linger past that. Slippery roads and lowered visibility tonight will be the main concern with this system. If you don’t have any Friday night plans, you’re better off staying at home!

HIGH IMPACT STORM SUNDAY: The 3rd storm we are continuing to monitor will move in Sunday. The first flakes will begin to fall in Franklin County early Sunday afternoon and overspread the area north and east. A Winter Storm Watch has already been posted for much of the area for Sunday. This continues to be a very tricky forecast given the rain/snow line will be over a portion of our area, likely through York and Lancaster Counties. The highest totals will be just to the north of this rain/snow line where heavy snow banding will likely occur. Heavy mixing will occur in southern York and Lancaster Counties, dropping the totals significantly lower than the rest of the area. A transition will be likely there from snow to sleet to eventually plain old rain. Temperatures across locations north and west of there will be cold enough through the entire atmosphere to support heavy and wet snow. This forecast could drastically change if this storm shifts north or south, but we will continue to monitor the potential for storm track shift and update as need be.

-Chief Meteorologist MaryEllen Pann