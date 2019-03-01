× West York father accused of beating children; mother also charged in connection with alleged abuse

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — A West York man is accused of beating his children and locking them in a room.

Charles Benjamin, 71, faces five counts each of aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of children, simple assault and recklessly endangering another person, court documents show. The children’s mother, 25-year-old Janay Fountain, has been charged with 10 counts of endangering the welfare of children. Details regarding those counts have not been made available.

Police became aware of the alleged abuse when Fountain took the children to York Hospital’s emergency room — they then ended up at Hershey Medical Center.

When asked what happened to one of her children, Fountain said, “he was abused,” and advised that Benjamin hit him and others with a wooden board, belt and curtain rod, according to the criminal complaint.

The criminal complaint described numerous injuries on four of the children, which included bruises and scars. The injuries were “consistent with physical abuse, and painful,” police wrote.

It’s also alleged that Benjamin held the children underwater in the bathtub and one child reported being choked.

During a search of their home on West Market Street, police seized a wooden board, curtain rod, several belts and a bungee cord, all of which were allegedly used by Benjamin to strike the children.

Police noted in the criminal complaint that the bedroom where the children were allegedly locked in was “saturated and stained with urine.”