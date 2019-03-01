× York County man dies in workplace accident at Lancaster’s Kunzler plant

LANCASTER — A 55-year-old York County man died Thursday in a workplace accident at the Kunzler & Co. plant on Manor Street.

Dave Burton, of Felton, was an employee of Eastern Lift Truck Co., Inc., and was at the plant repairing a fork lift when the accident occurred, according to Lancaster City Police.

He was found unconscious and unresponsive, pinned under a piece of equipment, at 10:52 a.m., police say.

When police arrived, members of the Lancaster Bureau of Fire were already at the scene attempting CPR on the victim, who had sustained injuries to the head and body. Responders were not able to resuscitate the victim, police say.

Witnesses said two Kunzler employees found Burton pinned under the forklift, and used a second forklift to free him before calling 911. Employees began performing CPR on him before firefighters arrived and took over, police say.

This incident was found to be a workplace fatality and no criminal activity or intent was found, according to police.