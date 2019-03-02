Amtrak modifies schedule ahead of storm

Posted 5:18 PM, March 2, 2019, by , Updated at 05:19PM, March 2, 2019

If you were planning to travel this weekend you may want to think twice. Amtrak released a modified train schedule ahead of Sunday’s storm.

Amtrak will operate a modified Keystone Service (New York – Philadelphia – Harrisburg) and Pennsylvanian (New York – Philadelphia – Pittsburgh) schedule on Sunday, March 3 and Monday, March 4, due to forecasted winter weather. Full scheduled service will be restored pending improved conditions.

Canceled service for Sunday, March 3, includes:
Pennsylvanian Train 43 with no alternate transportation

Canceled service for Monday, March 4, includes:
Keystone Service Trains 605, 609, 647, 651, 639, 642, 646, 656 & 620 with no alternate transportation

Pennsylvanian Train 42 with no alternate transportation

