High impact storm moves in Sunday, plus a brutal blast of arctic air arrives next week!

HIGH IMPACT STORM SUNDAY: We are continuing to track a significant winter weather storm that will move in on Sunday. The first flakes begin to fall by noon in Franklin County and overspread the area north and east by 2 PM. Steady snow continues to fall through the afternoon and into early evening and then the best chance for high snowfall rates and heavy snow moves in. The bulk of precipitation should accumulate between 5 PM and 9 PM Sunday when snowfall rates could read 1-2″/hour. The best chance of this happening will be along our southern counties: York, Lancaster, and southern Adams. The rain/snow line looks to set up just off to our south and right along that line north is where the highest snowfall totals would be. This places York, Adams, and Lancaster counties into that area for the best chance for highest accumulations. The rest of the area will still see snowfall accumulations, and decent ones at that, but the highest will be in our southern counties. By 1-2 AM Sunday, the last flakes will be falling and snow will be coming to an end. If you don’t have to travel anywhere Sunday, I would highly suggest staying at home. Even the morning commute Monday will likely not be a good one. The chance of any mixing is looking less likely now and this looks to be an all snow event for the region.

BRUTAL BLAST OF ARCTIC AIR NEXT WEEK: In the wake of the snow Sunday, brutally cold air funnels in. A big dip in the jet stream will allow frigid cold air from Canada to invade the area bringing temperatures near 20 degrees below average for the majority of next week! Highs will struggle to climb out of the mid to upper 20s. Combined with the cold air, we are also watching breezy conditions for the first half of the week which will make 20s feel like teens and single digits! Winds calm down late week, but temperatures don’t rebound until we hit next weekend. Overnight lows under clear skies and a fresh snow pack could plummet into the single digits. March sure is coming in like a lion!

Have a wonderful Saturday!

Meteorologist Jessica Pash