PennDOT: Tentative vehicle restrictions planned for Sunday

Ahead of Sunday’s snowstorm, PennDOT released a list of tentative vehicle restrictions in the state.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) and PA Turnpike are advising motorists that the agencies are tentatively planning to implement varied vehicle restrictions during a storm expected to impact the state on Sunday.

The agencies continue to monitor the forecast and an update on anticipated restrictions will be issued later Saturday afternoon.

Tentatively, at 10:00 AM Sunday, a full commercial vehicle ban (including buses) may be implemented on the following roadways:

I-70 full length;

PA Turnpike (I-76) from New Stanton to Carlisle;

I-79 from West Virginia state line to I-90;

I-80 (I-376 to I-81);

I-99 full length;

I-180 full length from Route 220/U.S. 15 to I-80;

I-279 full length; and

I-376 south of I-76.

Also at 10:00 AM Sunday, the agencies may prohibit only empty, straight CDL-weighted trucks; all Large Combination Vehicles (double trailers); tractors hauling empty trailers; any trailers pulled by motorcycles, passenger vehicles, pickup trucks or SUVs; all motorcycles; and all recreational vehicles and RVs on the following roadways:

PA Turnpike (I-76) (Ohio state line to New Stanton);

I-80 (Ohio state line to I-376); and

I-376 (I-80 to I-76).

Tentatively at noon on Sunday, the agencies may implement a full commercial ban (including buses) on additional roadways:

I-78 full length from I-81 to the New Jersey state line;

I-80 from I-81 to the New Jersey state line;

I-81 from I-78 to the New York state line;

I-84 full length from I-81 to the New York state line;

I-380 full length from I-81 to I-80;

I-476 (PA Turnpike, Northeast Ext.) north of I-78;

Route 22 from I-78 to the New Jersey state line; and

Route 33 from I-78 to I-80.

Also at noon on Sunday, PennDOT and the PA Turnpike may prohibit only empty, straight CDL-weighted trucks; all Large Combination Vehicles (double trailers); tractors hauling empty trailers; any trailers pulled by motorcycles, passenger vehicles, pickup trucks or SUVs; all motorcycles; and all recreational vehicles and RVs on additional roadways:

PA Turnpike (I-76) from Carlisle to Valley Forge;

I-81 from the Maryland state line to I-78;

I-83 full length;

I-176; and I-283.