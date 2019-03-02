Second Annual Ice & Fire Festival held in Harrisburg

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARRISBURG, Pa. -- City officials helped folks beat the cabin fever this weekend.

Kids sled down a slide made completely out of ice at the the second annual Ice & Fire festival. Lots of different sculptures, including a rubber ducky and snowflake.

At 45 degrees, officials said it was a great way to spend the day in between snow storms. Organizers estimated more than 10,000 people showed up. A lot of people came out to see Second Street turned into an ice rink.

"I think it's awesome that they brought the ice skating rink again," Karen Somasundaram of Harrisburg, said. "We were wondering how that was going to work and it worked out so great. It's so great to see the little kids ice skating and stuff, and the food has been awesome."

Lots of fun stuff going on there. It cost $50,000 to put on the event. None of which came from taxpayer dollars, just fundraising efforts.