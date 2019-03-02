Special Olympics PA hosts first Indoor Winter Games comes to York County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORK, Pa. -- A little bit of snow couldn't stop some incredible athletes.

The first ever Indoor Winter Games for Special Olympics Pennsylvania was held at the York Expo Center this weekend. FOX43's Lynda Weed emceed the event. Presented by the York County Convention & Visitors Bureau, teams from across the state including Virginia and Delaware, got to compete in different sports, including figure skating, speed skating, floor hockey, and bowling. More than 650 athletes participated during the weekend-long event.

Organizers said they wanted to be able to host something in York that brings people together from across the state and beyond

"It's important for our community because York City is now the third city of inclusion across the state," Chrissy Tobias, Media Publicity Chair for the Indoor Winter Games, said. "And that basically means that we are trying to bring together able-bodied athletes and athletes with intellectual disabilities, as well and being welcoming to everybody no matter what your circumstances are."

"It's hard to say what is my favorite, but for now, I think I like them all," Jennifer Laudeman, an athlete who competed, said. "It's hard to say what is my favorite."

The Indoor Winter Games ends Sunday at 4:30 p.m. If you'd like to help by volunteering, you can visit Special Olympics Pennsylvania's website.