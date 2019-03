× 1 injured in 2-vehicle crash in Wrightsville Borough

WRIGHTSVILLE BOROUGH, York County – A two-vehicle crash caused a short traffic delay, Sunday afternoon.

The crash happened just before 12:30 p.m at the intersection of Hellam Street and Cool Creek Road.

Emergency Management Agency says one person was taken to the hospital for injuries.

Fire police were on scene to direct traffic.

The crash was cleared before 1 p.m.