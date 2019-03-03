× 28th annual Pennsylvania Garden Show of York

WEST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, York County – The 28th annual Pennsylvania Garden Show of York gave hundreds an early look at spring with flower and garden displays.

This year’s theme was flowers on parade. Organizers say the show offers the community many fun things like different shows, workshops, free seminars, and flower giveaways.

Around 6-thousand people are expected to attend the show throughout the weekend. Garden Show’s marketing director, Cher Kondor, said it helps people take a break from winter.

The garden market is packed with all kinds of neat and interesting things that you’re not going to find anywhere else. People are just sick of winter, so you have to come in and smell the daffodils. Also, get a boost and get ready to plow through the next week until we get to the real spring,” said Kondor.

The show will continue until Sunday March 4th. For ticket information go to their website:

