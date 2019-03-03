Closings and Delays
South Eastern School District
Sunday Afternoon: High school musical performance moved to 12:30 p.m. Click here for more information.
Red Lion Area School District
Sunday Afternoon: High school musical performance moved to 12:30 p.m. Click here for more information.
Mechanicsburg Area School District
Sunday Afternoon: High school musical performance moved to 1 p.m. Click here for more information.
West York Borough, York County
Sunday: Snow Emergency in effect. All vehicles should be moved from any streets designated as Snow Emergency routes.
Duncannon Borough, Perry County
Sunday: Snow emergency in effect at 2 p.m. All vehicles should be moved from any streets designated as Snow Emergency routes.
Millcreek Township, Lebanon County
Sunday: Snow emergency in effect at 4 p.m. Emergency effect includes the Village of Newmanstown. All vehicles should be moved from any streets designated as Snow Emergency routes.
Elizabethville Borough, Dauphin County
Sunday: Snow emergency in effect until Monday, March 4th at 6 a.m.