Closings and Delays

South Eastern School District

Sunday Afternoon: High school musical performance moved to 12:30 p.m. Click here for more information.

Red Lion Area School District

Mechanicsburg Area School District

Sunday Afternoon: High school musical performance moved to 1 p.m. Click here for more information.

West York Borough, York County

Sunday: Snow Emergency in effect. All vehicles should be moved from any streets designated as Snow Emergency routes.

Duncannon Borough, Perry County

Sunday: Snow emergency in effect at 2 p.m. All vehicles should be moved from any streets designated as Snow Emergency routes.

Millcreek Township, Lebanon County

Sunday: Snow emergency in effect at 4 p.m. Emergency effect includes the Village of Newmanstown. All vehicles should be moved from any streets designated as Snow Emergency routes.

Elizabethville Borough, Dauphin County

Sunday: Snow emergency in effect until Monday, March 4th at 6 a.m.