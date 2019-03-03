Moon Dancer Winery raises money for Ryan’s Hope with new wine

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WRIGHTSVILLE, York County - A birthday party was held for a very special boy, but probably not the kind of party you're thinking of.

Folks gathered at moon dancer winery in wrightsville to celebrate Ryan Arnold's birthday. Back in 2012, the 7-year-old was diagnosed with a rare form of childhood cancer called DIPG.

Unfortunately he passed away seven months later. Since then, his family has dedicated their time raising money to support medical research. They also help other families suffering financially from brain cancer, through their non-profit, "Ryan's Hope."

Moon Dancer Winery stepped up to help by selling a special wine in Ryan's name and donating part of the proceeds to their organization. The release of that wine happened today at Ryan's birthday party.

So far they have bottled 24 cases of it. Ryan's mom said the tumor he had was so rare, it only affects 300 children a year.

"He's the reason why we created this organization, based on the fact that there was no hope. and so i felt like we needed to do something so that other mothers didn't have to bury their son,"

Today's event raised 25 hundred dollars. The organization is hoping to get the wine, Ryan's Raspberry in state liquor stores as well. Ryan would have turned 12 years old today.