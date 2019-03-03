PennDOT: Commercial vehicle restrictions for Sunday

PennDOT released an updated list of commercial vehicle restrictions of ahead of storm.

Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) and PA Turnpike are encouraging motorists to monitor forecasts and also provided an update on vehicle restrictions expected to be in effect during a storm expected to impact the state on Sunday.

.At 3:00 PM Sunday, the agencies implemented a full commercial ban (including buses) on the following roadways: