PennDOT: Commercial vehicle restrictions for Sunday
PennDOT released an updated list of commercial vehicle restrictions of ahead of storm.
Harrisburg, PA – The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) and PA Turnpike are encouraging motorists to monitor forecasts and also provided an update on vehicle restrictions expected to be in effect during a storm expected to impact the state on Sunday.
.At 3:00 PM Sunday, the agencies implemented a full commercial ban (including buses) on the following roadways:
-
I-78 full length from I-81 to the New Jersey state line;
-
I-80 from I-81 to the New Jersey state line;
-
I-81 from I-83 to I-80;
-
I-83 from the Maryland state line to I-81;
-
I-283;
-
Route 22 from I-78 to the New Jersey state line; and
-
Route 33 from I-78 to I-80.
Also at 3:00 PM Sunday, the agencies prohibited only empty, straight CDL-weighted trucks; all Large Combination Vehicles (double trailers); tractors hauling empty trailers; tractors without trailers (bobtails); any trailers pulled by motorcycles, passenger vehicles, pickup trucks or SUVs; all motorcycles; and all recreational vehicles and RVs on the following roadways:
-
PA Turnpike (I-76, I-276) from Harrisburg East to Mid-County;
-
I-176;
-
I-476 (PA Turnpike, Northeast Ext.) from Mid-County to I-80
Empties and doubles restrictions have been postponed until 6:00 PM in the Scranton Area:
-
I-81 from I-80 to the New York state line;
-
I-84 full length from I-81 to the New York state line and
-
I-380 full length from I-81 to I-80.
The agencies adjusted planned restrictions based on forecast changes since yesterday and will make additional changes if necessary moving forward. As of noon on Sunday, the agencies prohibited only empty, straight CDL-weighted trucks; all Large Combination Vehicles (double trailers); tractors hauling empty trailers; tractors without trailers (bobtails); any trailers pulled by motorcycles, passenger vehicles, pickup trucks or SUVs; all motorcycles; and all recreational vehicles and RVs on the following roadways:
-
I-70 full length in Fulton County;
-
I-80 (I-99 to I-81);
-
I-81 from the Maryland state line to I-83;
-
I-99 full length; and
-
I-180 full length from Route 220/U.S. 15 to I-80
-
I-476 (PA Turnpike, Northeast Ext.) from Mid-County to I-80.