Project Prom Dress helping the community and a cause

SHIPPENSBURG TOWNSHIP, Cumberland County - A sorority at a Cumberland county college helped make memories that will last a lifetime.

The Shippensburg University chapter of Tau Kappa hosted their 9th Annual Project Prom Dress. They had formal dresses, shoes, accessories all for just 30 dollars.

The money raised will benefit a former Shippensburg alumnus and Tau Kappa member, who was diagnosed with breast cancer.

President of the sorority, Annie Madonnell said this a good way to help girls in the community who might not be able to afford a prom dress.

"I know like personally for me it's really hard to find a specific dress and paying hundreds of dollars. This event just helps take the anxiety and heart ache away from the girls. It's just more of a fun, cheaper environment," said Madonnell.

Drop off boxes are available around the universities for those who would like to donate items.