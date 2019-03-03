Several more hours of snow to go tonight, plus a brutal blast of arctic air incoming!

SNOW WINDS DOWN LATE TONIGHT: Heavy snow continues to blanket the area this evening. Several more hours of heavy snow with snowfall rates of 1-2″/hour are possible before conditions begin to improve. Poor visibility plus slippery roads will be the main concern tonight for anyone on the roads. If you don’t have to travel this evening, you are advised to stay off the road! School closings are already coming in for tomorrow. The bulk of accumulating snow should be done by midnight and the last flakes will be falling between 1 AM and 3 AM. Your morning commute Monday will still likely be messy, although not quite as bad as the roads will be this evening and tonight. Winds pick up in the wake of this system and frigid cold temperatures return for much of next week!

BRUTAL BLAST OF ARCTIC AIR: We say goodbye to the winter weather tonight, but the winter feel in the air stays with us all week long! Wind chills Monday through Friday will be stuck below the freezing mark with especially bitter cold conditions Monday through Wednesday. Cloudy skies win out Monday even as this system exits and strong winds begin to pick up. Temperatures will still likely top out in the low 30s, but strong winds keep our wind chills in the low 20s. The two coldest days will be Tuesday and Wednesday, where morning lows could be dropping into the low teens and single digits. Flurries through the day will be possible and mostly cloudy skies are likely. Both days, our afternoon wind chills are in the low teens! High temperatures Tuesday and Wednesday top out in the mid to upper 20s. Thankfully this blast of arctic air exits by next week!

Have a spectacular Sunday!

Meteorologist Jessica Pash