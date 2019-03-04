× ‘90210’ star Luke Perry dies at age 52; actor suffered massive stroke last week

Luke Perry, the former TV heartthrob and star of “Beverly Hills, 90210,” has died of complications from the massive stroke he suffered last week, according to TMZ.

He was 52.

Perry passed away Monday morning at St. Joseph’s Hospital in Burbank, according to TMZ.

His agent told TMZ he was surrounded by his children Jack and Sophie, fiance Wendy Madison Bauer, ex-wife Minnie Sharp, mother Ann Bennett, step-father Steve Bennett, brother Tom Perry, sister Amy Coder, and other close family and friends.

Perry was rushed to the hospital last Wednesday after suffering a stroke in his Sherman Oaks home.

TMZ reports Perry was sedated, as doctors hoped that would give his brain the best chance at recovery.

But the damage was too extensive, TMZ says.

Perry got his start in television in the early 1980’s, but he became a world-famous star on “90210,” where he portrayed the lovable bad-boy Dylan McKay for 10 seasons.

More recently, Perry had a role on the CW’s “Riverdale,” where he portrayed Archie’s father.

Perry is also slated to appear in the upcoming Quentin Tarantino movie “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood,” TMZ says.

“The family appreciated the outpouring of support and prayers that have been extended to Luke from around the world,” Perry’s representative told TMZ.