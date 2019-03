LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A pop superstar was spotted in Central Pennsylvania this weekend, and stopped to pose with fans for a few pictures.

Ariana Grande was seen in Whole Foods and Target in Lititz on Sunday:

03.03 | Ariana Grande with fans at Target in Lititz, Pennsylvania today! pic.twitter.com/ysPzC8IjGx — Ariana Grande Updates (@AGNowNews) March 3, 2019

03.03 | Ariana Grande with fans at Target in Lititz, Pennsylvania today! pic.twitter.com/pfmFtmOOrz — Ariana Grande Updates (@AGNowNews) March 3, 2019

03.03 | Ariana Grande with fans at Target in Lititz, Pennsylvania today! pic.twitter.com/yHDG0boLjv — Ariana Grande Updates (@AGNowNews) March 3, 2019

03.03 | Ariana Grande with fans at WholeFoods in Lancaster, Pennsylvania today! pic.twitter.com/3mpB2vp0n2 — Ariana Grande Updates (@AGNowNews) March 3, 2019

Grande confirmed the visit to Lancaster County via her Instagram story.

She is known to be a previous client of Rock Lititz, a Lititz-based production company.

It is unknown why she was in the area this weekend.