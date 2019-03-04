Below average temperatures, bitter cold wind chills dominate the week

WINDY, BITTER COLD: As the snow tries to melt with sunny conditions, clear skies overnight tonight combined with very breezy winds make for bitter cold wind chills to start the day. Morning lows dip well into the teens, potentially into single digits in some locations. Wind chills in the single digits and near zero-degrees will be the norm as winds gust to 20-30MPH overnight and through much of the day Tuesday. Temperatures struggle to leave the 20s with partly cloudy-to-mostly sunny skies. Wind chills stay in the teens all day. Wednesday shapes up very similarly, with bitter cold wind chills and similar overnight conditions once again. Bundle up!

HEADING INTO THE WEEKEND: The winds begin to die down Thursday with morning lows in the single digits. Partly cloudy skies dominate with highs near the freezing mark. Increasing clouds late lead to the potential of another brief snow system heading into Friday. Morning lows in the teens with mostly cloudy skies take over the area. Highs just above freezing will be the norm to end the week as we iron out the potential for that system, though right now the outlook isn’t too bleak. Stay tuned for updates.

WATCHING THE NEXT SYSTEM: A higher chance for yet another Winter mess moves in Sunday. But, that’s after a quiet start to the weekend. Morning lows Saturday start in the 20s and temperatures jump to near 40-degrees by the afternoon. Currently, the potential for a winter mix heads our way Sunday morning with morning lows near freezing and afternoon highs near 40-degrees. Stay tuned for updates as we get closer to time and iron out all of the details.

-Chief Meteorologist MaryEllen Pann