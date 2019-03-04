× Big Spring School District mourns passing of sophomore JT Kuhn

FRANKLIN COUNTY — Students and staff at Big Spring High School are mourning the passing of sophomore JT Kuhn, 16, who died late last week after suffering severe cardiac arrest, the school district said Monday.

“His infectious smile, love of classmates, and zest for learning are qualities that defined him as a student,” said Big Spring School District superintendent Dr. Richard W. Fry in a statement. “His complete and unquestioned commitment to our boys basketball program, where he started and was a consistent leader, helped define JT as a student athlete.”

Kuhn’s mother, Jen, is a third-grade teacher at Newville Elementary School in the Big Spring School District. Fry said JT was a regular presence in her classroom.

Fry said the district has arranged for additional counselors to be on-site in multiple buildings to support students and staff.