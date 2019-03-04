Breezy and cold for Monday under partly sunny skies, but even colder arctic air arrives through midweek

CLEARING OUT, THEN ARCTIC COLD: Cleanup after the most recent winter storm continues on this Monday morning, and it gives way to an unseasonably cold burst of air for the month of March. Some slippery spots are possible through the morning, with temperatures in the upper 20s to lower 30s. Expect partly cloudy to partly sunny skies through the afternoon, and the wind gusts pick up. Those gusts reach 20 miles per hour. Temperatures during the afternoon sit in the lower to middle 30s, so wind chills feel like the upper teens to middle 20s. Readings plummet through the night as an arctic air mass settles into Central PA. Overnight lows fall into the upper single digits to lower teens. These numbers come close to record low temperatures. Wind chills fall into the single digits at times because the winds don’t completely fade.

UNSEASONABLE ARCTIC COLD: Tuesday and Wednesday are the coldest days of the week under partly sunny skies. Temperatures are in the middle to upper 20s on Tuesday, and then they are at their coldest Wednesday, with readings in the lower to middle 20s. It’s still quite breezy both days. Wind chills feel like the teens, perhaps even as low as the single digits at their lowest on Wednesday. Thursday begins a thaw, but it is very gradual. Temperatures remain well below average, with plenty of sunshine and readings near 30 degrees. Temperatures continue to gradually rebound Friday, but still remain well below average for this time of year. Temperatures reach the lower to middle 30s. There’s a small chance for light snow. We’ll continue to monitor this potential through the week.

WEEKEND THAW: Although it’s still on the cold side for this time of the year, the weekend continues to see a gradual thaw in temperatures. Saturday brings sunshine to start, but clouds increase ahead of the next system. Temperatures reach the middle to upper 30s. The next system crosses through Sunday. It could bring a wintry mix to start during the morning, but it should change to rain as temperatures rise to near 40 degrees.

