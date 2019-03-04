× Bronx man facing charges after hitting victim, stealing vehicle in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa.– A Bronx man is facing charges after allegedly pushing a victim out of her vehicle and taking the vehicle onto the Interstate before being arrested.

Ted Ennis, 40, is facing numerous charges for his role in the incident.

On March 3 around 9:00 a.m., police received a domestic disturbance call in the parking lot of the Sheetz in the 5300 block of Greenvillage Raod in Greene Township.

It was found that Ennis had hit the victim in the face and pushed the victim out of her vehicle and into a snow bank.

Then, Ennis proceeded to take the victim’s vehicle before being stopped on Interstate 81 Southbound near mile marker 9.5.

He was arrested and taken to the State Police barracks in Chambersburg.

A search of Ennis revealed a plastic baggie containing suspected marijuana.

Now, he will face charges.