Crews working early clearing most residential roads in Manheim Township

MANHEIM TOWNSHIP, LANCASTER COUNTY Pa. -- Crews have been out all night and into the morning in Manheim Township working to get the streets ready for drivers before they head to work.

Most residential streets have been plowed several times with some exceptions, and more being cleared throughout the morning.

There are still some slick and snow covered spots left behind from Sundays snowfall, so you are going to wan't to be careful before you head out the door this Monday morning.

Give yourself some extra time to travel because of those icy spots.