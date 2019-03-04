Closings & Delays

Fanatics reports Bryce Harper’s Phillies jersey breaks 24 hour sales record

Posted 4:09 AM, March 4, 2019

CLEARWATER, FL - MARCH 2: The jersey and hat is set before the press conference introducing Bryce Harper as a member of the Philadelphia Phillies on Saturday March 2, 2019 at Spectrum Field in Clearwater, Florida. (Photo by Mike Carlson/MLB Photos via Getty Images)

PHILADELPHIA– Bryce Harper is already breaking records in a Philadelphia Phillies’ uniform.

On Sunday, Fanatics reported that Harper broke the record for the best 24 hours of sales for a jersey launch of any player in any sport.

Harper’s jerseys range from $99-119.00 on Fanatics’ website.

In addition to selling jerseys, the Phillies have reported that the team’s box office sold over 220,000 tickets since the Harper signing was announced on Thursday.

