Fanatics reports Bryce Harper’s Phillies jersey breaks 24 hour sales record
PHILADELPHIA– Bryce Harper is already breaking records in a Philadelphia Phillies’ uniform.
On Sunday, Fanatics reported that Harper broke the record for the best 24 hours of sales for a jersey launch of any player in any sport.
Harper’s jerseys range from $99-119.00 on Fanatics’ website.
In addition to selling jerseys, the Phillies have reported that the team’s box office sold over 220,000 tickets since the Harper signing was announced on Thursday.