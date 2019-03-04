× Fanatics reports Bryce Harper’s Phillies jersey breaks 24 hour sales record

PHILADELPHIA– Bryce Harper is already breaking records in a Philadelphia Phillies’ uniform.

On Sunday, Fanatics reported that Harper broke the record for the best 24 hours of sales for a jersey launch of any player in any sport.

Bryce Harper sells more jerseys in 24 hours than any player with any new team in any sport, according to @fanatics owner @MichaelGRubin. pic.twitter.com/z2QnfvLFs6 — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) March 3, 2019

Harper’s jerseys range from $99-119.00 on Fanatics’ website.

In addition to selling jerseys, the Phillies have reported that the team’s box office sold over 220,000 tickets since the Harper signing was announced on Thursday.