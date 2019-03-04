× Former Penn State QB Trace McSorley declines request to work out at defensive back at NFL Combine

INDIANAPOLIS– Sometimes, NFL scouts want to see players work out at different positions than they have played in college.

Many times, those requests may come to quarterbacks that possess superior athletic ability, making many ponder if they could play another position. Often, those requests come because scouts are unsure of a player’s ability to play quarterback at the next level.

On Saturday, former Penn State QB Trace McSorley was asked to work out at defensive back at the NFL Combine.

He declined the request:

Penn State QB Trace McSorley was asked at the NFL’s scouting combine to also work out with the defensive backs on Monday but he declined, saying he is concentrating on being a quarterback as he heads into next month’s draft, sources tell @Jeff_Legwold and me. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 2, 2019

McSorley set the all-time passing mark for a Nittany Lion during his time at Penn State, but his workouts didn’t do much to convince scouts that he can play quarterback in the NFL.

However, he did show outstanding speed, running the fastest 40-time of any quarterback at the Combine:

Penn State QB Trace McSorley (@McSorley_IX) showing off the speed. Fastest time of the QBs at the #NFLCombine pic.twitter.com/GYsRhH0jDn — The Checkdown (@thecheckdown) March 2, 2019

If McSorley fails to be selected in next month’s NFL Draft, he could latch on with a team in training camp as a quarterback.

However, if that path does not lead him to playing time or a spot on a team’s roster, it will be interesting to see if he would pivot to the defensive side of the ball.