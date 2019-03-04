× Manchester woman facing endangering the welfare of children, DUI charges after traffic stop in York

YORK COUNTY, Pa.– A Manchester woman is facing charges after she was found to be driving under the influence of marijuana with four children in the vehicle.

Elaine Santos, 34, is facing endangering the welfare of children, driving under the influence, and possession of drug paraphernalia, among other related charges.

On March 2 around 1:30 p.m., police were in the area of N. George Street and E. 8th Avenue in York Borough.

It was here that police spotted a white Dodge Journey traveling northbound with expired state safety and emissions stickers.

Police pulled the vehicle over in the parking lot of an Auto Zone on N. George Street.

When police spoke to the driver, later identified as Santos, they detected the odor of burnt marijuana coming from inside the vehicle.

Police asked Santos to exit the vehicle and she admitted that she was smoking marijuana earlier that morning, around 8:00 a.m.

She told police that there was a glass smoking device in the center console that she used to smoke the marijuana.

Santos said that her four children were in the vehicle and she was taking them home from the barbershop.

Police had Santos complete field sobriety tests, and after noticing her red blood shot eyes and other factors, police believed that Santos was under the influence of marijuana.

She was arrested and arraigned on charges.