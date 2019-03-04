× Maryland woman faces drug, prostitution charges following individual’s overdose death

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — Police have charged a Maryland woman with delivery of a controlled substance and promoting prostitution almost six months after a man was found dead inside a Chambersburg motel.

The 31-year-old victim was found by police inside his Motel 6 room on September 7, 2018. Police responded to the motel for a welfare check on the resident who had not been seen for several days, the criminal complaint says. Police located drug paraphernalia and a pile of tan powder, which was later tested and confirmed to be fentanyl, inside the room.

Surveillance images from the motel showed the man interacting with a white female, identified as 20-year-old Brittany King, prior to his death. Communications between the two indicated that she was a prostitute and agreed to meet him at the motel to have sex in exchange for money, according to the criminal complaint.

In a meeting with police on February 22, King advised that she met with the victim three times prior and brought him pills she bought from another individual this final time. She admitted to selling the man the pills — which is believed to have been fraudulent and actually fentanyl — and trading sex for money, the criminal complaint says.