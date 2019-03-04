Milk truck overturns during snowstorm in Lancaster County Sunday night

LANCASTER COUNTY — A tractor trailer truck driver escaped injury Sunday night after the truck he was driving slid off the road and flipped onto its side while traveling on Beaver Valley Pike in Strasburg Township Sunday night.

The incident happened shortly after 7 p.m., according to the Quarryville Fire Department.

Responders found the truck on its side in a small stream near the 2100 block of Beaver Valley Pike, the fire department said. Crews immediately began working to dam up the stream and slow the spill of milk.

It took several hours for crews to right the truck. The road was closed while crews worked at the scene, the fire department said.

While fire crews were on the scene, a chimney fire was reported on the 100 block of Springville Road in Eden Township. Two trucks from the Quarryville Fire Department were diverted to handle that incident, which was contained to the chimney, the fire department said.