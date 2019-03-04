× PA Liquor Control Board to hold online auction for two extremely rare Single Malt Scotches

HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board is holding its first-ever auction for two very rare bottles of Scotch, the agency announced Monday.

One is a Macallan 1949 Single Malt Scotch Highland, and the other is a Macallan 1989 Single Malt Scotch Highland. The LCB chairman says the scotches are extremely rare and difficult to find anywhere around the world.

Both bottles will be auctioned off online, the LCB says.

The starting bid for the 52-year-old bottle is $25,000, and the opening bid for the 1989 bottle is $9,000.

Bids will be accepted through April fifth. Bidders need to set up an account through FineWineandGoodSpirits.com.