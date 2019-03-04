Closings & Delays

Phillies introduce Bryce Harper

Posted 3:59 AM, March 4, 2019, by

CLEARWATER, FLORIDA - MARCH 02: Bryce Harper is introduced to the Philadelphia Phillies during a press conference at Spectrum Stadium on March 02, 2019 in Clearwater, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

FLORIDA– It was a happy weekend in Clearwater, as the Philadelphia Phillies introduced their newly signed superstar.

The team introduced OF Bryce Harper on Saturday, where he donned red pinstripes for the first time since becoming a member of the team.

You can check out the full press conference below:

Harper, 26, made it clear that he is committed to the Phillies’ organization, and cited family reasons as one of the big draws to Philadelphia.

On Sunday, Harper took the field for his first workout with the team:

Phillies’ manager Gabe Kapler said that Harper’s team debut will come during a Spring Training game on Saturday, March 9. He is expected to serve as the team’s designated hitter.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.