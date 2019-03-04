× Phillies introduce Bryce Harper

FLORIDA– It was a happy weekend in Clearwater, as the Philadelphia Phillies introduced their newly signed superstar.

The team introduced OF Bryce Harper on Saturday, where he donned red pinstripes for the first time since becoming a member of the team.

You can check out the full press conference below:

Harper, 26, made it clear that he is committed to the Phillies’ organization, and cited family reasons as one of the big draws to Philadelphia.

On Sunday, Harper took the field for his first workout with the team:

Bryce Harper's first moments on the field as a member of the Phillies! It's time to get to work. https://t.co/3CgxYUF2Ot — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) March 3, 2019

Phillies’ manager Gabe Kapler said that Harper’s team debut will come during a Spring Training game on Saturday, March 9. He is expected to serve as the team’s designated hitter.