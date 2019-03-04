× Police: 4 people taken to hospital following stabbing in Lancaster City

LANCASTER, Pa. — Update: Four people were taken to the hospital Monday afternoon following a stabbing in Lancaster City, according to police.

The stabbing occurred in the 500 block of North Queen Street around 3 p.m.

Police say a suspect has been taken into custody.

The incident started as a fight, police add.

The extent of the individuals injuries are unknown at this time.

Previous: Police and EMS crews have responded to an incident in Lancaster City.

Police cruisers and ambulances are in the area of North Queen Street and West James Street.

This is a developing story. It will be updated when more information becomes available.