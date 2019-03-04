× Police seek credit card fraud suspect

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect accused of using a stolen credit card.

Police became aware of the fraud on January 7, when the suspect allegedly made purchases totaling over $170 at Rite Aid.

An investigation showed that the card was also used several other times that day in the New Cumberland area, plus online for charges totaling over $350, police say.

Anyone with information should contact Fairview Township Police at 717-901-5267 or submit a tip here.