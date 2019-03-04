Police seek credit card fraud suspect

Posted 6:36 PM, March 4, 2019, by

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Police are asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect accused of using a stolen credit card.

Police became aware of the fraud on January 7, when the suspect allegedly made purchases totaling over $170 at Rite Aid.

An investigation showed that the card was also used several other times that day in the New Cumberland area, plus online for charges totaling over $350, police say.

Anyone with information should contact Fairview Township Police at 717-901-5267 or submit a tip here.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.