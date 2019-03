× Police seek help in identifying Lancaster County retail theft suspect

LANCASTER COUNTY — East Lampeter Township Police are seeking help in identifying the suspect in an alleged retail theft from a Kohl’s store on the 2300 block of Lincoln Highway East last month.

Police say the suspect entered the store at 7:15 p.m. on Feb. 15 and stole clothing before fleeing.

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact East Lampeter Township Police at (717) 291-4676.