× Police: Shippensburg HS student arrested after brandishing gun, threatening school officials

SHIPPENSBURG — An 18-year-old Shippensburg High School student was arrested after police say he brandished a handgun at school staff while making threats and using profanity Monday morning at the school, Shippensburg Police say.

Keanu Dunn left the school before police arrived, and the gun he was carrying was later determined to be a BB gun, police say. Dunn was arrested after his vehicle was stopped in the area of North Fayette Street, and was taken into custody without incident.

Police say the incident began when Dunn’s older sister attended a disciplinary hearing at the school in Dunn’s absence. The disciplinary hearing was held in regard to a previous incident at the school involving Dunn. At the conclusion of the hearing, the school decided to suspend and expel Dunn, and asked his sister to bring him to the school to sign paperwork acknowledging the decision.

When Dunn’s sister brought him to the school a short time later, police say, Dunn became agitated and abusive when school officials explained the expulsion process. He allegedly threatened the school’s assistant principal and crumpled up the paperwork he was asked to sign. At that point, police say, school officials ended the conversation and escorted Dunn from the school. He allegedly made a hand gesture signifying a gun while pointing at the assistant principal and used profanity as he left.

After exiting the school with his sister, police say, Dunn allegedly turned and faced the school while displaying the gun. He also made several threats against the school, its staff, and administration. The school was placed into lockdown, and police were notified via 911.

Dunn is charged with aggravated assault, terroristic threats, possession of a weapon on school property, and simple assault, police say. He was transported to Franklin County Prison, where he is being held on $250,000 bail.