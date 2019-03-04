× Shartlesville man facing charges after being caught shoplifting in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa.– A Shartlesville man is facing charges after he was caught shoplifting and found in possession of a controlled substance.

Timothy Kubacki, 33, is facing retail theft and possession of a controlled substance charges for the incident.

On March 3 at 4:45 a.m., police responded to the Ephrata Walmart for a reported shoplifting incident.

Employees called police after they saw a man disable the security device on a cell phone on display for sale.

When Kubacki was confronted by police, he attempted to flee, but was apprehended outside in the parking lot.

Once under arrest, police found Kubacki to be in possession of a controlled substance.

He was also found to be wanted on an outstanding warrant from Lebanon County.

Now, Kubacki is facing charges.