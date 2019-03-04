× Speed Limits restored on major roadways in South Central PA

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa.– PennDOT has lifted as of 3:00 AM the speed limit restrictions that were in place on major highways in south central Pennsylvania since 6:00 PM yesterday.

Due to the winter storm impacting the region, speed limits were reduced on interstate highways and expressways at 6:00 PM on Sunday, March 3, to 45 mph on all interstate highways and several major expressways in the south central region of the state. All speeds have been restored to their usual posted limits.

PennDOT is continuing to treat roadways in the area and will continue until roads are clear.

Motorists can check conditions on nearly 40,000 roadway miles, including color-coded winter conditions on 2,900 miles, by visiting www.511PA.com. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 860 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts accessible on the 511PA website.

For more winter driving tips and information on how PennDOT treats winter storms, visit www.PennDOT.gov.

SOURCE: PennDOT