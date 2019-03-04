× Three EMS providers in York County are merging together

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Three nonprofit emergency medical services (EMS) providers based in York County are merging together thanks to a $33,000 grant from the York County Community Foundation’s (YCCF) WellSpan EMS Fund.

The providers include York Regional EMS, Grantley Fire Company and West York Ambulance.

“The merger of York Regional EMS, Grantley Fire Company, and West York Ambulance is a great example of a collaborative project that will help strengthen the delivery of services in municipalities in York County,” said Jane M. Conover, president & CEO of YCCF. “Since the fund’s creation in 2014, this is the second municipal strategic alliance to be funded and facilitated, with the first being the Southern York County EMS. It’s exciting to see our EMS organizations come together and find ways to increase their sustainability so that they can continue to provide the critical services that we all need for a strong and healthy community.”

The grant has resulted in the creation of First Capital Community Transport Partners, the first step toward regionalizing and coordinating their provision of emergency and medical transportation services, according to the YCCF.