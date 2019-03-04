× Two men arrested on drug possession charges following traffic stop

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Two men were arrested Sunday on drug possession charges following a traffic stop in Manheim Township.

Avash Shrestha and Oscar Garcia, both 21 years old, were pulled over on Route 30 West at Route 222 South around 4:30 a.m. for failing to use the vehicle’s headlights, according to police.

The driver, Shrestha, exhibited signs of impairment and officers smelled marijuana inside the vehicle, police allege.

Both men were arrested and the vehicle was search.

Police seized 1.5 pounds of marijuana, 18 THC vape oils, nine candy ropes coated in THC, two baggies and a green plastic marijuana grinder. The marijuana was packaged in two large vacuum sealed bags and police say, Shrestha had just purchased the items from Philadelphia.

Shrestha has been charged with driving under the influence, possession with intent to deliver marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Garcia faces one count each of possession with intent to deliver marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia.