Volunteers prepare fasnachts ahead of Fat Tuesday in Red Lion

RED LION, York County- Ahead of Fat Tuesday, churches and bakeries are busy preparing a Pennsylvania staple, fasnachts.

Volunteers met at the Red Lion American Legion Post 543 early Monday morning to start making the treats.

Originating in Germany, fasnachts are doughnuts made from animal fat, dough and potatoes.

The treats were made popular by Pennsylvania's Dutch who would eat them before Lent.

“We’re still getting phone calls today for fasnachts for tomorrow," said Red Lion Legion Post 543 assistant manager Lisa Rukle.

"Today we’re making 98 dozen. Tomorrow it will probably be about 50 dozen of fasnachts.”

Rukle says it is the second year that volunteers have come together to prepare the treats. They plan to sell them until they run out.

Volunteers say they are thankful to have support from the community.

All of the money raised from selling fasnachts will benefit the American Legion.